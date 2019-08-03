The Texas West and Louisiana teams each notched victories to reach the winner’s bracket final of the Southwest Region Little League Tournament on Saturday at Norcross Stadium.
Midland Northern, the Texas West representative, rallied for six runs in the top of the third and that was all the runs they needed for a 6-3 victory.
Louisiana grasped a 4-1 victory over Texas East to earn a spot in the winner’s bracket final versus Midland Northern at 8 p.m. Monday back at Norcross Stadium.
Texas East will play Oklahoma at 5 p.m. Sunday.