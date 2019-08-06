The Midland Northern All Stars edged Tulsa (Okla.) National 5-2 on Tuesday evening to earn a spot in the Southwest Region Little League final.
Midland Northern will play Louisiana representative River Ridge Eastbank Little League in the regional final at noon on Wednesday at Marvin Norcross Stadium at the Southwest Region Little League Complex.
River Ridge Eastbank defeated Midland Northern in the winner’s bracket final, 6-5, on Monday.
Midland Northern, the Texas West representative, scored four runs in the top of the first inning to establish momentum in the semifinals matchup against the Oklahoma squad. Texas West’s Levi Bayley hit a three-run double to cap the early rally.
That was enough for Texas West pitcher Jaden Rogers, who struck out nine and scattered five hits to earn the victory on the mound.