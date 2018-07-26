Texas our Texas, all hail the mighty state of softball.
Both Texas teams notched wins at the Southwest Regional Little League Softball Championships on Thursday. Columbus, the champions from Texas East, blanked Mississippi, 7-0, during the second day of play at the George W. Bush Center, while Greater Helotes, the Texas West reps, remained unbeaten with a 10-4 triumph over Louisiana.
For Texas East, Karlee Mathis was nearly spotless in the circle. She struck out 12 of the 18 batters she faced, and Mississippi’s only hit came on an infield single. Her 12 Ks were the second-most by any pitcher in a Southwest Regional game.
Madison Carter had a two-run triple in the third and Tabatha Alford chipped in an RBI double in that frame.
For Mississippi, the loss drops the team from Vicksburg into an elimination game against New Mexico at 10 a.m. Friday.
In Thursday’s other game, Helotes grabbed an early 9-0 lead then held off a late rally from Louisiana. Sofia Anthony and Chenai Chawayipira each plated two runs in a five-run third inning for the Texas West champs, who will face Texas East at 10 a.m. Saturday in a battle of the tournament’s only two unbeatens.
Louisiana falls into an elimination game against Colorado at 2 p.m. Friday.