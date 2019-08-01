Both Texas teams and New Mexico posted victories on the opening day of action at the Southwestern Regional Little League Tournament on Thursday at Marvin Norcross Stadium.
Texas West rallied for a combined seven runs in the third and fourth innings on the way to an 11-3 victory over the Oklahoma team.
Texas East scored in every frame as it defeated Mississippi, 13-3, in a game that ended by run rule after four innings. And New Mexico edged Colorado, 6-3.
Texas West will play New Mexico at 5 p.m. Saturday in a winner’s bracket semifinal at 5 p.m., followed by Texas East vs. the Arkansas-Louisiana winner at 8 p.m. back at the Southwestern Regional Little League Complex.
Robinson baseball collects multiple TSWA all-state honors
After advancing to the Class 4A Region III final this spring, the Robinson baseball team loaded up on Texas Sports Writers Association all-state honors.
Rockets senior Chris Morrow earned TSWA 4A First-Team All-State at first base and received an honorable mention nod at pitcher.
Morrow was joined by Robinson senior catcher Peyton Powell and junior outfielder Easton Slovacek, both of whom earned second-team honors on the TSWA squad, and junior Jordan Rogers, who received honorable mention at pitcher and shortstop.
Hillsboro senior outfielder Caeden Trenkle joined Morrow in making TSWA First-Team All-State.
A trio of Lorena players garnered honorable mention as senior first baseman Blake Ustanik, senior third baseman Caidon Livingston and senior outfielder A.J. Bell all made it.
8 bans in Reds-Bucs brawl
NEW YORK — Pittsburgh pitcher Keone Kela was suspended for 10 games, wild-swinging Cincinnati reliever Amir Garrett for eight and Yasiel Puig for three after a furious brawl between the Pirates and Reds.
Major League Baseball issued eight suspensions Thursday, two days after the fight at Great American Ball Park.
Three players on each team were suspended, and all elected to appeal. They will be allowed to play until the process is complete.
Reds manager David Bell was suspended six games, starting Thursday night when Cincinnati visits Atlanta. Pittsburgh manager Clint Hurdle was penalized two games, to begin Friday night when the Pirates play the New York Mets.
Meruelo takes ownership of Coyotes
GLENDALE, Ariz. — Alex Meruelo’s specialty as a businessman has been to resurrect struggling companies. His billion-dollar portfolio includes casinos, TV and radio stations, food services, real estate, hospitality, construction and engineering.
Meruelo’s latest acquisition could be one of his most challenging: turning the Arizona Coyotes into consistent winners while making the franchise profitable.
“Hockey is a sport, but it’s also a business,” Meruelo said Thursday during his introductory news conference. “I’ve had a lot of experience building businesses and turning them around. For 40 years I’ve been doing this. I’ve had a lot of success and I have a great team.”
Meruelo officially took over as Arizona’s majority owner this week after completing the transaction with Andrew Barroway, who will still hold a minority stake in the team.
The son of Cuban immigrants, the 55-year-old Meruelo founded the California-based Meruelo Group in 1986 after learning the business ropes in his father’s tuxedo business. He will serve as the Coyotes’ chairman and governor after becoming the first Hispanic majority owner of an NHL team. Meruelo made part of his opening remarks in Spanish and answered a question from a Spanish-speaking reporter in Spanish during his news conference.