Texas-East is closer to advancing to the Little League World Series, having defeated Oklahoma Monday, 5-0, at George W. Bush Little League complex. The Houston-based Texas team will play the winner of Tuesday’s Oklahoma-New Mexico game. The championship game will be played Wednesday at noon.
Carter Pitts was the starting pitcher for the Texas team. Ryan Salvaggi relieved Pitts with two and one-third innings remaining. Salvaggi singled twice and scored twice as well as his pitching.
The Oklahoma team out of Tulsa saw Alex Whitworth get two of the four hits for his team. Dylan Baldridge hit a triple.
Tuesday’s game between Oklahoma and New Mexico is to be televised on ESPN, 7 p.m.