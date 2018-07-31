Last week it was softball’s turn. Now the shoe polish-painted windows will celebrate the top baseball teams in the Southwest.
The Southwest Region Little League Baseball Championships get rolling Thursday at the George W. Bush Training Center, but first the teams will participate in the traditional opening ceremonies in downtown Waco on Wednesday, including a parade across the Suspension Bridge.
Eight teams from seven states will compete for the right to represent the Southwest at the upcoming Little League World Series in Williamsport, Pa.
Texas is the only state that fields two teams in the bracket. The Texas West champion is East Brownsville Little League while the Texas East representative hails from Post Oak Little League in Houston.
There are also teams representing Oklahoma, Louisiana, New Mexico, Mississippi, Colorado and Arkansas.
The double-elimination tournament opens up Thursday with Louisiana going up against Texas West at 10 a.m. The action will continue through Aug. 8 with the championship game.
As with last week’s softball tournament, which was won by Eastbank Little League in Louisiana, the early games of the tournament will be streamed by ESPN Plus. The semifinal games will be shown on ESPN2, while the title game is scheduled for the Longhorn Network.
Wednesday’s team parade and opening ceremonies will begin at 6 p.m.