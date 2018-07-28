What should have been the hardest time in Jason Ramos’ life instead became a turning point.
Back in his teen-aged years and early 20s, Ramos traveled a dark path. He was both using and selling drugs, getting into trouble on a regular basis. He felt himself spiraling out of control, and knew that if something didn’t change he’d probably end up dead before he turned 30.
“I’ve been shot, locked up – the whole nine yards,” Ramos said. “One day I cried out to God for help, and the next day I ended up getting the chance to get locked up. It was an opportunity, and I heard God say, ‘You asked for help, here it is.’”
Few people would look at jail as an escape to a better life, but that’s exactly what it became for Ramos.
“I went away for about a year, and what I saw that year, I built my relationship with Jesus,” he said. “I started praying, reading my Bible, and came back a new man, after 17 years of being addicted and broken and lost. I had kids, and those relationships got restored. And I remember thinking, ‘I want to do the Dad thing.’”
To Ramos, part of the “Dad thing” meant coaching Little League baseball. He started working with his kids and others, and he found joy in being able to impart lessons about both the game and life.
Two years ago, Ramos moved up coaching at the Senior League level – the highest age division in Little League, for players ages 13-16. He put a team of Waco boys together, but because the majority of Central Texas ballplayers that age were joining select teams, he couldn’t find any competition in the area.
So they traveled to Arlington – and routinely took their lumps.
“We got our butts kicked. Run-ruled every game,” Ramos said.
Last year, the team improved, but still had moments where it was humbled. Representing Waco Southern, the group of boys – most of whom doubled as University High School players – won a few games, but had their summer halted abruptly with a couple of run-rule losses at the sectional tournament.
“Right after that I remember God giving me a vision about next year,” Ramos said. “Last summer I felt like he highlighted that to me, about next year.”
Next year became this year – 2018. And Waco Southern’s season has unfolded in even more remarkable ways than Ramos could have believed. The team won district, sectional and state titles before traveling to Seguin last week and claiming the Southwest Regional title and a spot in the Senior League World Series in Easley, S.C.
On the first day of practice, Ramos posed a question to his team, which added a player out of La Vega and another out of the Lake Air area to join with the University boys.
“I said, ‘Any of you ever heard of a place called Easley?’ None of knew anything about it. In fact, I had to look it up for a while,” Ramos recalled.
Upon learning that Easley was the home of the Senior League World Series, the die was cast. The players started dreaming big.
For about five minutes – until the first set of wind sprints.
“The first month it was just conditioning,” Ramos said. “They started coming to practice and there were dive-backs and gorillas and pole-to-poles, and they weren’t having a whole lot of fun at first. But they were like, ‘OK, we’ll stick it out.’”
By the time the first games of the all-star season arrived, the players were starting to reap the harvest. They felt stronger, faster.
But adversity still lingered around every corner. They blew a big lead in their first game of district play against Midway, though still hung on for victory. Other times, the bats went cold, or they suffered setbacks.
Ramos tried to explain to the boys that a setback is nothing more than an opportunity for a comeback. And they listened – even if their faith sometimes wavered.
“We’re going to face adversity, we’re going to get down, and that’s not just in the ball game, it’s in life,” Ramos said, replaying the message he told his team. “We’ve got to be able to handle these things, on the field as well as life. Because life is going to throw you a lot of punches. And you’re going to get hard. Like Rocky said, it’s not about how hard you hit, it’s about how hard you can get hit and keep going.”
Such was the case at the regional tournament in Seguin. Waco Southern fell into the elimination bracket when it issued a pair of untimely walks against the Texas East champ, Beaumont West End, and lost, 3-2.
It came back to make the championship game and score a rematch against the Beaumont bunch. Again, the game didn’t go as planned for Waco Southern, which gave up a run in the first inning and eventually fell behind 4-0.
“We couldn’t get runners around. Around that time, there was some doubt with some of the guys,” Ramos said.
At one point, Ramos said that he sneaked away to the restroom and prayed. Upon his return, the Southern boys got their bats going, scoring six runs to take the lead for good and set off a giddy celebration.
“They’re some great ballplayers, but they needed a few things to take place in them in order to get here,” Ramos said. “And I think them working together and learning to become a unit, a team, it’s been good.”
It’s been a journey. The boys feel like they’ve been living out of suitcase for a month. They didn’t even return to Waco after winning the regional title on Wednesday, as they traveled from Seguin to Houston to board a flight for South Carolina the next day.
But it’s been a life-changing, eye-opening experience for the boys, “a faith-building journey,” Ramos called it. Since arriving in Easley, they’ve participated in various photo and video shoots, showing off their new uniforms representing the Southwest Region, which have an old-school rainbow orange Houston Astros-feel to them.
On Friday, the players took part in the World Series’ opening ceremonies, then later engaged in a ping pong tournament with players from some of the other teams in attendance. Games began on Saturday, though the Southern boys had a well-deserved break until Sunday, when they’ll face Florida at 3:15 p.m. Central.
“There’s a lot of teams with some really big, really good guys, but we want to come in and play our ball,” Ramos said. “And we’re representing the Southwest. Of course, we’re representing South Waco and our community and our family names on the back of the jerseys. But they’re starting to see that there’s a whole community of people who are behind them. This is so much bigger than just this game.”