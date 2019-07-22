Clear the bridge, make way for the parade. It’s regional Little League time again in Waco.
The Southwestern Regional Little League will hold its opening ceremonies for the region’s Little League Softball Championships on Tuesday. A parade for the seven teams representing six states will start at 6 p.m., with the players crossing the Waco Suspension Bridge before being recognized at Indian Springs Park.
The teams involved include the champions from Colorado (Colorado Springs), Louisiana (Eastbank), Mississippi (Vicksburg), New Mexico (Eastdale), Oklahoma (Green Country), Texas West (Kountze) and Texas East (Greater Helotes).
Tournament action will start at the George W. Bush Little League Complex with three games: Oklahoma vs. New Mexico at 10 a.m., Colorado vs. Mississippi at 2 p.m., and Texas East vs. Louisiana at 5 p.m. The action continues through Sunday’s noon championship game, with the winner advancing to the Little League Softball World Series in Portland, Ore.