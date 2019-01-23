The Cen-Tex Sliders, a local 13-and-under select baseball team, is holding open tryouts for its team. The Sliders are coached by several former college players.
There is no cost to play. To schedule a tryout, contact James Gant at (254) 495-3855.
Baylor’s been doing it all season. Quietly, at times as Kim Mulkey put it after the game, but taking care of the basketball has been a consistent strength of the second-ranked Lady Bears all year.
Fresh off Saturday’s stunning comeback win over No. 8 Texas Tech, Baylor has little time to celebrate as it makes a rapid turnaround to play West Virginia.
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. — With Baylor leading by 21 points early in the second half, West Virginia finally reverted to its old style of basketball.