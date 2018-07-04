In the language of furniture, a sectional is a sofa made up of several pieces that can be used separately or together.
In the language of Little League, a sectional means there’s no lying around whatsoever.
The top remaining Little League all-star squads in Central Texas will keep their busy summer going when the sectional tournaments begin action on Thursday. There’s no time to stop sweating now. Three softball teams and five baseball teams that recently won District 9 titles will start sectional play in various locales, including four tournaments in nearby West.
In 8-10 softball, Midway won the district title and will face off against Mineral Wells in a best-of-three series for the sectional title. The teams will play Game 1 at 6 p.m. Thursday in West. Game 2 is slated for 10 a.m. Saturday. A third game, if required, is tentatively scheduled for 4 p.m. Saturday.
In the majors (11-12) softball division, District 9 champ Midway will play a best-of-three with Fort Worth University, also at Kiwanis Field in West. Midway and the Fort Worth squad will first play at 8 p.m. Thursday, while Game 2 is tapped for 6 p.m. Friday. If necessary, a third game is planned for 6 p.m. Sunday, though that game time is subject to change.
Fort Worth University is also the opponent for District 9 champion Robinson in the junior softball (13-14) division. The sectional series will begin at 8 p.m. Friday in West, followed by Game 2 at noon Saturday. A decisive third game would come at 8 p.m. Sunday, if needed.
The senior softball all-stars from District 9, representing several local leagues, won’t play in a sectional tournament and instead prepare for state.
West’s Little League Complex will also host the junior baseball sectional tournament, where District 9 champion Lake Air will compete against teams from North Arlington and Denison. The latter two teams will meet at 7 p.m. Thursday, with the winner advancing to face Lake Air at 7 p.m. Friday. The title game is pegged for 4 p.m. Sunday.
District 9 champions Midway (in the 8-10 division) and Southern (seniors) are both headed to Abilene for sectional play, hosted by District 5. China Spring won district in both the 9-11 division, which will travel to Dallas for sectionals, and in the majors (11-12) division, whose sectionals are hosted by District 7 in Fort Worth.
Sectional winners will advance to the Texas West State Tournaments in Abilene July 12-17.
Central Texas teams who won District 9 titles may submit photos to the Tribune-Herald for publication at sports@wacotrib.com. Be sure to identify all players and coaches in the photo.