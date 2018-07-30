EASLEY, S.C. — Waco Southern’s path to winning a World Series title hit a roadblock on Monday.
The host South Carolina team handed Southern a 2-0 defeat at the Senior League Baseball World Series, ending the Waco’s squad championship hopes after two games.
Waco Southern had dropped its opening game Sunday to Florida, 10-2.
Against South Carolina, Waco Southern’s Jacob Bryant turned in a solid effort on the mound, logging zeroes in six of the seven innings he pitched.
But the hometown Easley (S.C.) team got all the runs it would need in the second inning.
In that second inning, Zach McAlister put South Carolina on the board with a high-arcing, two-out RBI single to right. Then South Carolina scored another run when it executed a slick double-steal, with Christopher Mann coming across the plate safely.
Waco Southern’s best shot at cracking the scoreboard came in the fifth, as Juan Diego Aguilar, Edgar Almanza and Jalin Tiger Flores all whacked singles against South Carolina hurler Luke Ryals. But Waco Southern lost one baserunner due to an interference call, and stranded the other two when Ryals came up with a big strikeout of Cristian Rodriguez.
Ryals finished with eight strikeouts and no walks for the game.
Ryals retired Waco Southern in order in both the sixth and seventh innings to close out the win.
Aguilar, Almanza, Flores and David Gonzales all singled for Southern, but no Waco batter could produce an extra-base hit.
Waco Southern, which is making its first World Series appearance in program history, now drops to the consolation bracket, and will next play at 3:15 p.m. Central Thursday against the Asia-Pacific team.