Robinson will play for a spot in the Junior League Softball World Series on Wednesday.
Robinson shut out host New Mexico, 6-0, in semifinal action on Tuesday at the Southwest Region Little League Championships in Isleta, N.M., near Albuquerque. The victory improved Robinson to a tournament-best 3-1. Robinson got some brilliant shutout pitching from Addy Rich in the victory.
They’ll play the champions from Texas East, Smithville Little League, for the region title at 10 a.m. Central Wednesday. The winner will advance to the Junior League World Series in Kirkland, Wash.
Meanwhile, at the Senior League Southwest Region tournament in Vidalia, La., the District 9 all-stars continued their dominant rampage in the event. District 9 crushed New Mexico, 15-0, to improve to a perfect 3-0 in the tournament. It has outscored its regional opponents, 38-0, and has run-ruled every game since the start of district play, winning by a combined score of 124-3.
The District 9 squad will play for the regional crown at 7 p.m. Wednesday, and if it wins will advance on to the Senior League World Series in Lower Sussex, Del.
Also, at the Southwest Region Senior League Baseball Tournament in Seguin, Waco Southern was trying to battle its way through an elimination game late Tuesday against Louisiana. Waco Southern won its first two games at the event before dropping a nailbiter, 3-2, to Texas East on Monday night. Tuesday’s game was not complete as of press deadline.
Waco Southern needed to win to move on to Wednesday’s 9 p.m. title game against Texas East from Beaumont West End Little League.