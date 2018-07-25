ISLETA, N.M. – This time, the Comeback Kids ran out of comebacks.
The Robinson Junior League softball all-stars came up a win shy of a World Series berth, as the team from Smithville (Texas) Little League defeated Robinson, 13-1, in the Southwest Region final on Wednesday.
Robinson has displayed a propensity for rallies throughout the summer, and had already dropped one game to Smithville earlier in the tournament, setting the stage for possibly one more comeback. But Smithville, the champions from Texas East, had the bats working on this day, and rolled off to a big lead on their way to the run-rule outcome.
Smithville moves on to the Junior League World Series in Kirkland, Wash.
The Robinson team was made up of players Kendyl Lashombe, Taylor York, Taylor Anderson, Lilly Hernandez, Addy Rich, Emma Winter, Adelaide Johnson, Kayla Payne, Lindsey Lashombe, Amaya Johnson, Brianna Guerrero, Skyler Williams and Amelia Rhoden. The team was managed by Kerry Lashombe and she was assisted by Shelby Lashombe and Lance Payne.