The science isn’t there yet, but if it were, Shelby Lashombe would happily volunteer as a guinea pig. At least for this weekend.
When it comes to the idea of cloning yourself, Lashombe is on board.
Lashombe, who will be a senior at Robinson High School this fall, knows a thing or six about what it takes to win a state Little League championship. She has won six in all, including two this summer – as a player on the District 9 all-star team that won the Texas West Senior League title last weekend in Abilene, and as an assistant coach on the Texas West-winning Junior League team from Robinson. She’s actually reached the World Series in three of the past four years.
“I wish I could be in two places at once, for sure,” said Shelby, who will accompany her District 9 team to the Southwestern Regional Tournament in Vidalia, La., this weekend, while the Robinson team heads to New Mexico. “If I’m able, I’m going to try to play in Louisiana and then fly to New Mexico to hopefully coach and be there for my team there, too.”
Hearing that proposed plan, Shelby’s father Mike said, “Not unless she has a rich uncle we don’t know about.”
Robinson and District 9 are two of three Central Texas teams that will play for regional titles in Little League postseason play in the coming days. On the baseball side, Waco Southern’s Senior League squad is headed to Seguin, Texas, to compete for a regional banner after seizing the state flag last weekend in Abilene.
For Lashombe, such tournaments are old hat – and yet they don’t get old. She had won four state titles prior to this summer, when she told her parents that she wanted to coach as well as play. She serves as an assistant to her mother, Kerry, on the Robinson Junior League squad, which includes her two younger sisters, Kendyl and Lindsey.
“It can be a stressful time, going from a player, where you have more control over everything, to going in as a coach, where you just try to talk and help as much as you can,” Shelby said. “You just trust that they’re going to play to the best of their ability. But it’s a little more stressful, because it’s kind of out of your hands.”
If Shelby is stressed, she’s hiding it well. Her mother Kerry said that Shelby has provided a calming influence in the Robinson dugout.
“I’m going to miss her this weekend,” said Kerry, whose team will compete in Isleta, New Mexico, near Albuquerque. “She calms me down. She always says, ‘It’s going to be all right.’ … She wants to be a coach, so we decided to let her go down this road and see what it’s all about.”
Maybe it’s the Robinson team itself that thrives on nerves-fraying moments. At the District 9 tournament earlier this summer, the team lost its opening game before rallying to claim the title. Then at state, Robinson again had to emerge from the loser’s bracket after suffering a wild 18-17 loss to Windcrest in its second-round game.
Robinson managed to do just that, claiming three straight wins, including a pair over Windcrest, to take the state title. Addy Rich provided some clutch pitching in the 22-9 win in the sweltering heat in the finale, and Kendyl Lashombe banged a home run.
“After we came back and won, the girls said, ‘We’re the Comeback Kids, the Comeback Girls,’” Kerry Lashombe said.
Meanwhile, the Senior League tournament offered no such drama. The District 9 all-stars – made up from players from a variety of Central Texas high schools – sucked all the intrigue right out of the event by absolutely dominating every matchup.
Just how dominant? Well, the team won three games by a combined score of 45 to zero.
“A lot of teams have a really good hitter at the 4 or 5 hole. But Waco is such a stacked area for softball, that we’ve got 12 who can hit, 12 who can play any position at any time,” said District 9 manager Chance Bacon. “We’re pretty confident with each other.”
The District 9 team will draw a formidable challenge right off the bat at the Southwestern Regional tournament in Vidalia, La. The Waco bunch will face host Louisiana at 8 p.m. Saturday, which represented the region last year in the Senior League Softball World Series in Delaware.
“We had a parent-player meeting after the state championship game, in the outfield,” Bacon said. “And I told the team that I’ve been to three World Series before, coached in the Junior League World Series with Robinson and two years ago we did the same thing with District 9. And both times we got beat out in the semifinals.
“Two years ago, I was in awe of our talent and thought, ‘We’ll never have another team this good.’ But it’s crazy that I thought that, because top to bottom, this team would put a hurting on our 2016 team. We’re planning on getting to Delaware, and we’re not just going for the participant award.”
On the baseball side of things, Waco Southern doesn’t have as far to travel as District 9’s softball winners for the Southwest Regional Tournament. They’ll head down I-35 South to Seguin, and they’re riding a Schlitterbahn-style wave after winning the Texas West tournament in convincing fashion.
“We’re excited about how we’re playing, and hopefully getting to that final chapter,” Waco Southern manager Jason Ramos said.
Waco Southern has some prodigious hitting prowess, as it scored 34 runs in its three state wins in Abilene. In its three postseason tournaments at the district, sectional and state levels, the team has blasted eight home runs, including three apiece from Elijah Lujan and Jacob Bryant and two more from David Gonzalez.
“The bats have been hot,” Ramos said. “The guys have really turned it up each game. They’re having a fun time, playing with a purpose.”
Waco Southern will open regional play at 5 p.m. Friday against host Seguin. If it wins that game, it’ll turn around and play at 4 p.m. Saturday against the Texas East winner. If it goes on to win the tournament, it’ll advance to the Senior League World Series in Easley, S.C.
“Obviously we had success last year with the Lake Air softball team, and of course District 9 has a great (senior) softball team this year, and softball has done really well in this area,” Ramos said. “But it’s fun to be able to take a baseball team from Waco to regionals. It’s cool to see the community support, and see everyone rally together.”
All three regional-bound teams have held various fundraisers or set up Go Fund Me accounts to help raise money to defray costs to allow parents to travel and attend games. If you are interested in donating, call District 9 softball manager Chance Bacon (501-655-1306), Robinson junior manager Kerry Lashombe (254-662-1777) or Waco Southern manager Jason Ramos (254-229-4590).