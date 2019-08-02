Tulsa National Little League staved off elimination with a 9-0 victory over Colorado at the Southwest Region Little League Tournament on Friday at Norcross Stadium.
Oklahoma advances in the one-loss bracket to play on Sunday against the loser of Saturday’s winner’s bracket semifinal between Texas East and Louisiana.
Both Texas teams won their first-round games on Thursday as Texas West defeated Oklahoma, 11-3, and Texas East run-ruled Mississippi, 13-3.
Texas West faces New Mexico at 5 p.m. today, followed by Texas East versus Louisiana at 8 p.m. at Norcross Stadium.
Dawson signs contract to retire with Browns
BEREA, Ohio — Phil Dawson spent his first 14 seasons with the Browns and is the only kicker in franchise history to be named to the Pro Bowl.
In announcing his retirement Friday, the 20-year veteran will forever be a member of the team.
General manager John Dorsey signed Dawson to an actual NFL player contract — not a ceremonial one-day pact — by clearing a spot on the 90-man roster for him, then placed him on the reserve/retired list.
Thanks to the extremely rare gesture, Cleveland will retain the 44-year-old’s rights in perpetuity.
“I’m humbled that the Browns organization would take time to make this happen,” said Dawson, who ranks seventh in league history with 305 games played, eighth with 441 field goals and 11th with 1,847 points.
“The connection that I had and still have to the city of Cleveland is my most cherished accomplishment of my career. It’s good to be home.”
Though Dawson played four years with the 49ers and his final two seasons with the Cardinals, his heart was always in Northeast Ohio. He remains the Browns’ leader with 305 field goals and an .840 field goal percentage, and his 1,271 points only trail Hall of Famer Lou Groza in team history.
The Texan was a member of Cleveland’s expansion team in 1999 and made the Pro Bowl in his swansong season of 2012. The latter required a groundswell of fan voting and community-wide support that Dawson recalls fondly.