Apparently, hitting can sometimes be overrated when it comes to Little League play. Oklahoma downed Louisiana, 3-2, Saturday at the George W. Bush Little League complex. The Tulsa National team pulled off the win with walks, wild pitches and passed balls.
Landon Victorian of Louisiana hit an RBI double in the fourth inning and Nik Toups hit a single for a second run. The two runs were all Oklahoma would allow, though, and scored one run in the fifth, sixth and seventh innings. Each run was scored with two outs in all three innings.
Oklahoma remains in the winners bracket and will play Monday at 8 p.m. Louisiana plays Sunday at 8 a.m. against Arkansas in an elimination game.