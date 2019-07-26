New Mexico pounced on Mississippi with an eight-run opening inning in a 15-1 run-rule victory on Friday at the Southwestern Regional Little League Softball Championships.
New Mexico crushed 13 hits in just four innings. Isabella Swanson went 2-for-2 with two runs and three RBIs, and Katherine Hella, Elli Breckenridge and Lilliana Montoya all had two hits each as well.
Mississippi was eliminated with its second loss of the tournament.
In another elimination game, Oklahoma took down Texas East, 12-4. The visitors from Muskogee, Okla., got great production from the top of their lineup, as leadoff hitter Jaliyah Simmons wet 2-for-4 with three run scored and Lilly Beverage was 2-for-3 with two runs and two RBIs.
Saturday’s action will pit Texas West vs. Louisiana at 10 a.m. on ESPN-Plus, followed by New Mexico vs. Oklahoma at 2 p.m. on the Longhorn Network.
McReynolds advances at USA meet; London stalls
DES MOINES, Iowa – Little Tiff did her thing on the big stage.
Former Baylor star Tiffani McReynolds ran 12.95 in the first round of the 100-meter hurdles Friday to place third in her heat and move on to the semifinals at the 2019 Toyota USATF Outdoor Championships at Drake Stadium.
McReynolds, the Baylor school record holder in the event, finished with the sixth-best overall time in the first round. She’ll compete in Saturday’s semifinals, hoping to move on to the final later on Saturday.
Wil London, an eight-time All-American for the Bears, placed fifth in heat two of the 400-meter semifinals after running a time of 45.12. The Waco product had the seventh-best time among the two heats but did not advance to Saturday’s final.
KC Lightfoot, entering his sophomore season at Baylor, is set to take the stage Saturday as the men’s pole vault will begin at 2 p.m.
Members of US water polo team uninjured in collapse
GWANGJU, South Korea — Members of the U.S. national water polo team were in a South Korean nightclub on Saturday when an internal balcony collapsed, killing at least one person.
A local news agency has reported that one person has died, with 13 injured. No U.S. swimmers were at the club at the time.
“This is an awful tragedy,” said Christopher Ramsey, CEO of USA Water Polo. “Players from our men’s and women’s teams were celebrating the women’s world championship victory when the collapse occurred at a public club. Our hearts go out to the victims of the crash and their families.”
Ramsay said all U.S. water polo athletes were safe and accounted for.
The American athletes are in Gwangju, South Korea, for the world swimming championships.
The incident occurred early Saturday in a nightclub next to the athletes’ village.
Former employee brings suit against Tigers, Bosio
DETROIT (AP) — A former clubhouse attendant has brought a discrimination lawsuit against the Detroit Tigers and former pitching coach Chris Bosio.
In a complaint filed this week in Wayne County Circuit Court, Derrell Coleman II, who is black, accuses Tigers management of tolerating “a culture of racism” and says Bosio called him a “monkey” in June of 2018. Bosio was fired around that time.
The suit says the 22-year-old Coleman has experienced mental anguish and emotional distress.
“When this allegation was first brought to the attention of club management, we took swift and immediate action,” the Tigers said in a statement Friday. “We strongly refute the allegations against our organization made in Thursday’s filing. We hold all of our personnel to the highest standards of personal conduct both on and off the field, and we have a zero tolerance policy for inappropriate behavior and workplace harassment.”