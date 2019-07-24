Jaye Barnowski pitched a five-hit shutout and went 2-for-3 at the plate with four RBIs as Oklahoma blanked New Mexico, 7-0, in the opener of the Southwestern Regional Little League Softball Championships on Wednesday.
Oklahoma scored three in the third and three more in the fourth to blow open the game.
In other action Wednesday, Mississippi took down Colorado, 3-1. The score was tied at 1 after two innings, but Mississippi took control with a two-run third that featured RBI singles from Kamryn Morson and Kyleigh Cooper.
In the final game of the day, Louisiana rolled to an 11-1 run-rule win over Texas East from Kountze. Hailey Peterson went 3-for-3 in the leadoff spot for Louisiana to pace a 12-hit attack for her team.
Action continues through Sunday at the George W. Bush Little League Complex.