Waco seems as good a halfway point as any for a battle between Tulsa and Houston.
Tulsa National from Oklahoma advanced to the championship game of Waco’s Southwest Region Little League Baseball Championships with a 3-2 win over New Mexico on Tuesday. That pushes Oklahoma to Wednesday’s noon title game against Houston’s Post Oak Little League, with the winner advancing to the Little League World Series in Williamsport, Pa.
Oklahoma scored three runs in the first two innings in grabbing the early lead. Brady Shackelford delivered an RBI single in the first, and in the second Dylan Baldridge whacked an RBI double and Shackelford added a run-scoring single two batters later.
That gave Oklahoma a 3-1 lead. New Mexico rallied to cut the gap to 3-2 in the fourth on Nate Hernandez’s hard-hit RBI single. But Shackelford, who started the game on the mound and went the full six innings, and Oklahoma’s defense held firm thereafter.
Wednesday’s championship game will be televised by ESPN.