Then there were three. In a matchup between two teams that had to win or go home, New Mexico downed Louisiana, 3-0, Monday at the George W. Bush Little League complex in Waco. New Mexico is hoping to win the Little League Baseball Southwest Regional.
The New Mexico team, from Carlsbad, scored all their runs in the first inning. Pitcher Mark Mabrey pitched four and two-third innings of shutout, and Keon Bojorquez came in as relief to finish out the game.
New Mexico will play Tuesday at 7 p.m. against the loser of the Oklahoma—Texas-East in Monday’s second game. The winner of Tuesday’s game will then advance to the championship game on Wednesday at noon.