ABILENE — When the nervous moments arrived at the Texas West Little League State Tournament, the Midway 10U baseball All Stars showed grit, skill and determination.
Midway stalled a San Antonio Northside Suburban rally in the bottom of the sixth, then Midway seized momentum in the seventh to grab a 4-2 extra-inning victory and the Texas West state title on Tuesday at Kirby Park.
Midway scored a run in the top of the first and another in the top of the third to build a 2-0 lead that it kept through five frames. But Northside Suburban opened the bottom of the sixth with three straight hits to tie the game and put the winning run on third base.
That’s when Midway relief pitcher Griffin Polnick dug in and induced a pair of pop up outs. Midway centerfielder Nolan Wright snagged a deep fly ball for the third out, sending the game to the seventh inning.
After Midway advanced through the winner’s bracket to Tuesday’s championship round, Northside Suburban needed to win twice to wrest the state championship away from Midway. However, the Midway All-Stars didn't let up despite the fact that they had a little breathing room.
Midway scored two runs in the top of the seventh inning. Polnick smacked a one-out single to start the rally. Jimmy White followed with a single and Russell Harwell walked to load the bases.
Polnick scored the winning run on a grounder by Kolt Russell. White added the insurance run when Ryan Yocahm reached base on a Northside Suburban error.
Given a two-run lead, Polnick shut the door in the bottom of the seventh. He retired Northside Suburban on ground outs to first baseman Harwell, third baseman Sawyer Hillman and shortstop Hudsen Morris.
With that, Midway celebrated the state title and held up the championship banner. Manager Michael Hillman praised his players for keeping their heads in the game.
“We were way down and then way up,” Hillman said. “You’re trying to keep these kids tough. It’s really hard for them not to get super down when we blow the lead. But they did it. They’re mentally tough. They’ve fought all summer in the heat.”
The Midway 10U softball All Stars surged in the championship round for two comeback victories over Eagle Pass to claim the Texas West state title.
Midway fell behind, 5-1, but then rallied for two runs in the top of the fourth and five runs in the top of the fifth on the way to an 8-6 victory in the championship round opener.
That forced a deciding game and, once again, the Midway 10U softball All Stars came up with the winning runs in the fifth. This time, Midway plated a pair of runs in the bottom of the fifth and went on to a 5-4 win.
"We've been working hard in the heat all summer and the girls really got rewarded for that today," Midway 10U softball manager Rob Carter said. "The girls have not been kind to us coaches and fans. They tend to thrive in the fifth and sixth innings. We wish they'd get going a little earlier, but they got it done."
By winning the Texas West state titles, the Midway 10U softball and baseball All Stars claimed the ultimate prizes for their age groups. Little League teams begin advancing to the Southwest Region stage begging at the major (12U) level.
In other Texas West State Tournament action, East Brownsville eliminated District 9 champion Lake Air major softball and Eagle Pass knocked out the Robinson junior softball All Stars on Monday night.
The Midway 11U softball All Stars reached the championship round before falling to Northside Suburban, 9-2, on Tuesday.
The District 9 All Stars won the Texas West state title on Sunday night and advance to the Southwest Region tournament, which starts on Saturday in Pineville, La.