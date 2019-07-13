ABILENE – The Midway 10U All Stars baseball team opened the Texas West State Tournament with a convincing 15-2 victory over Hebronville Little League on Saturday at Kirby Park.
Midway scored at least a run in the first three innings, then exploded for nine runs in the top of the fourth for a 15-0 lead, paving the way to a run-rule victory after the end of the fourth.
Midway advances to play the San Antonio Northside Suburban vs. Lubbock Western winner at 8 p.m. on Sunday.
The District 9 All Stars won their first two games against Windcrest and Corpus Christi Oil Belt to reach the championship round at 5 p.m. on Sunday.
Helotes handed the Lake Air major softball All Stars a first-round defeat, 11-0. Northside Suburban notched a run-rule victory over Midway 11U softball in the opening round.