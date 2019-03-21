Sitting in the stands at the Broughton Fields watching baseball or softball games has been a tradition for Midway Little Leaguers and their families for generations.
For everyone who’s ever wondered how many games those backstops have overseen throughout the years, the past will come to life a little bit as Midway opens yet another season on Saturday.
As part of the opening ceremonies, Midway Little League is honoring the 50th anniversary of the founding of the league with murals, festivities, and, of course, a day full of games. More than 20 past players and coaches, including some former Major Leaguers and Little League Softball World Series champions, will throw out first pitches to help start the season.
Among those taking the mound to commemorate the start of the season will be brothers Richard Jr., Randy and Ronny Griffin, sons of Richard Griffin Sr., who helped found Midway Little League in the late 1960s.
“We were neighbors to Mr. Broughton over there,” Randy Griffin said. “We lived on White Rock street. My dad went and talked to Mr. Broughton and Mr. Broughton said he would donate the land for a dollar a year and he never took any money, of course.”
Not only that, Richard Griffin and the other local fathers arranged for the league to host night games from the start.
“My daddy knew a bunch of other daddies whose sons were about the same age that we were,” Ronny Griffin said. “Some of them worked at TP&L, so daddy had somebody donate all the lights. On Friday nights, the guys that worked at TP&L would bring the light trucks home and they’d put the lights up at Broughton Field No. 1.”
According to an article from the Waco Tribune-Herald that Richard Griffin Sr.’s wife Barbara Ann Griffin kept through the years, the initial plan was to field a team that would participate in Robinson Little League. But then enough players showed up at tryouts to form eight teams.
Thus, Midway Little League was born.
Through the years, Midway Little Leaguers have dreamed of hitting home runs that would land in Mr. Broughton’s yard. That was a reality when the league first started.
“There was no fence there when we started playing there, so if you hit it over someone’s head, it would roll all the way down the hill to Mr. Broughton’s yard,’ Ronny Griffin said.
The current generation of Little Leaguers will take their cuts on Saturday with the inspiration of the league’s honorees fresh on their minds.
Midway Little League board members Michael Hillman and Brad Wilson played key roles in organizing Saturday’s festivities. Wilson was in charge of recruiting first-pitchers and found a wide variety of suitable and willing arms.
Among those throwing out first pitches will be former Major Leaguers Tommy Field, Casey Fossum and Brian Barkley, former Baylor All-Big 12 catcher Matt Czimskey, and former Super Centex Player of the Year Todd Glaesmann, all of whom played on Midway Little League teams.
Midway’s championship history of Little League softball will be represented as well as Julia Brophy Jurgensen and Cayce Connell Bellinger, both members of Midway’s first Softball Little League World Series championship team in 1992, and eight-time Little League World Series championship coach Rick Brophy will throw out first pitches.
Midway will also be launching a special booster organization, the Midway 50 Club, to help raise funds for the league.