LOWER SUSSEX, Del. — Pitcher Madalyne Martinez held back the Asia Pacific bats and paved the way for District 9’s 4-2 victory in pool play on Wednesday at the Senior League Softball World Series.
Martinez went the distance in the circle, striking out three, walking three and holding Asia Pacific to two hits.
Meanwhile, Beronica DeLosRios fueled the offense for the District 9 All Stars, a squad made up of players from Robinson, Midway and other Central Texas leagues.
DeLosRios hit a home run over the wall in left field, scoring Jordyne Reese and giving District 9 a 4-0 lead in the bottom of the fifth inning.
Hannah Sterriker and DeLosRios each drew bases loaded walks in the third, scoring Kennedy Parker and Aubrey Garcia to give District 9 the initial lead.
With the win, the Central Texas All Stars improved to 2-1 in pool play after they defeated Latin America, 14-3, on Monday and fell to host Delaware, 6-5, on Tuesday.
District 9 continues pool play versus the East team at 4:30 p.m. on Thursday. Bracket play begins on Friday and the tournament final will be televised on ESPN2 on Sunday.