Louisiana’s Kayla Giardina pitched a complete-game shutout to heave her team to a 2-0 win over Texas East in the championship game of the Southwestern Regional Little League Championships on Sunday afternoon at the George W. Bush Little League Complex.
With the win, the Louisiana team – from Eastbank Little League in River Ridge, La. – sewed up its berth in the Little League Softball World Series in Portland, Ore.
Giardina scattered six hits across her 78-pitch outing. She struck out four batters and didn’t walk any.
The game was scoreless until the bottom of the second, when Louisiana took a 1-0 lead on Ava Lusco’s RBI single. An inning later, Louisiana padded that advantage with on Bailey Nelson’s sacrifice fly to center.
Giardina took care of the rest with her sterling work from the circle.