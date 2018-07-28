It was an old-fashioned gunfight, spilled out on Texas soil.
And yet it was Louisiana that emerged unscathed.
Louisiana took a 2-0 win over Texas East in the semifinals of the Southwest Region Little League Softball Championships on Saturday at Waco’s George W. Bush Center. Louisiana’s Lauren Mounce and Texas East’s Karlee Mathis both pitched admirably, but the Louisiana club broke through in the seventh with the winning runs.
Mounce retired 12 of the final 14 batters she faced and allowed just two singles on the day. Louisiana advances to Sunday’s noon championship game to face unbeaten Greater Helotes, the Texas West champ. Helotes garnered its spot in the final earlier Saturday with a 5-1 win over the Texas East team from Columbus.
Haley Carder was brilliant for Helotes, recording 11 strikeouts in the circle while also tagging a solo home run.