Louisiana’s Stan Wiltz scored on an error in the bottom of the fourth to push across the winning run in a 6-5 win over Texas West, from Midland, at the Southwestern Regional Little League Baseball Tournament on Monday.
Conner Perrot went 3-for-3 to pace undefeated Louisiana at the plate, while Marshall Louque went 2-for-2 with three RBIs. Louisiana advances to Wednesday’s championship game with the win.
In an earlier game Monday, Oklahoma captured a 10-0 run-rule win over New Mexico behind a five-inning no-hitter from three pitchers.
Oklahoma’s Easton Martin, Maddox Ferrell and Trey Burleson teamed up to limit New Mexico without a hit, while striking out eight and walking two. Jackson Turney led Oklahoma with a 3-for-4 outing with two doubles and three RBIs.
Oklahoma will face Midland in a 6 p.m. semifinal game Tuesday, with the winner advancing to Wednesday’s final.