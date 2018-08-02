The Louisiana Little League team, led by Diego Corrales’ hitting and Landon Victorian’s pitching, beat the Texas West team, 7-3, at the George W. Bush Little complex in the first game of the day.
Texas’ hitters only had four hits, but three of the hits were doubles and the fourth hit was triple.
In the second game of the day, Oklahoma scored six runs in the fourth and downed New Mexico, 6-3.
Nate Hernandez had a two-run homer at the top of the fourth, but Oklahoma answered with their six runs after two outs in the bottom of the inning.
The third game had 25 runs, with Mississippi scoring 15 of them to get past Colorado, 15-10 in the third game of the opening day of the tournament.
Mississippi will play winner of the Texas East-Arkansas game, while Colorado will face the loser of that game. Louisiana will play Oklahoma and Texas West will face New Mexico in an elimination game.