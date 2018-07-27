One elimination game carried a heavy amount of drama, the other was more of a laugher.
In Friday’s opening game at the Southwest Region Little League Softball Championships, Sarah Cameron Fancher delivered a game-winning, two-out single to propel Mississippi over New Mexico, 7-6. In the second game, Louisiana put on a hitting clinic in a 15-0 run-rule win over Colorado.
The opener showed the heart of the Mississippi team, which trailed 5-1 before scoring three times in the bottom of the fifth and once more in the sixth to send the game to an extra inning.
In the seventh, New Mexico recaptured the lead when Angelique Garcia singled and eventually came around to score on Julianna Ortiz’s RBI groundout.
But Mississippi rallied yet again – scoring twice in the bottom of the seventh on a single, an error and, ultimately, Fancher’s clutch base knock.
Louisiana, meanwhile, sent 16 batters to the plate in the opening inning against Colorado, scoring 10 times. Haley Peterson, Lauren Mounce and Ava Burkett all banged two hits each in the inning.
Saturday will be a busy day at Waco’s George W. Bush Little League Center. A battle of unbeatens unfolds at 10 a.m., with Texas West taking on Texas East, with the winner moving on to Sunday’s championship game. Louisiana and Mississippi will meet in an elimination game at 2 p.m., and then the winner of that game will face the loser of the Texas East-Texas West game at 5 p.m. to determine the other finalist’s spot.
Wachtler opens action at National Swimming Championships
IRVINE, Calif. – Neil Wachtler swam to a 23rd-best time in the prelims of the 50-meter backstroke at the Phillips 66 National Championships on Friday.
The former Midway swimmer and current University of Denver performer clocked a time of 26.10, placing him in about the middle of the pack in the 41-athlete field. Jusin Ress, who was sixth at last year’s World Championships, had the top preliminary time at 24.46.
Wachtler will compete in the 100-meter backstroke prelims on Saturday.
Capela signs five-year extension with Rockets
HOUSTON — Clint Capela has signed a five-year, $90 million extension with the Houston Rockets.
Capela, who was a restricted free agent, started a career-high 74 games last season in helping Houston reach the Western Conference finals.
The 6-foot-10 center averaged 13.9 points, 10.8 rebounds and 1.9 blocks — all career-highs — last season. The 24-year-old had 42 double-doubles last season and Houston was 25-2 when he scored 15 or more points.
Capela, who the Rockets drafted with the 25th pick in 2014, has steadily improved in his four NBA seasons and his development has helped him become a key piece of this team led by James Harden, who won his first MVP award last month.
The deal was first reported by ESPN.