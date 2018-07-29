The girls from Eastbank Little League in River Ridge, Louisiana, have a chant that accompanies them to whatever dugout they visit. It goes like this, “East-bank! Yooooouuuu know!”
Do you want to know what they know?
“We’re going to Oregon, baby!” said shortstop Kira Manganello, describing what was going through her head as the winning run scurried across the plate.
Manganello delivered a seeing-eye single through the infield in the bottom of the sixth, sending her teammate Olivia Ianetta in motion from second base to score the game-winning run in a 2-1 victory over Greater Helotes out of the San Antonio area in the Southwest Regional Little League Softball title game at the George W. Bush Training Center on Sunday.
With the surprising victory – Texas teams had won the last two World Series titles, including Greater Helotes two years ago – the Louisiana squad clinched a spot representing the Southwest Region in the upcoming Little League Softball World Series in Portland, Ore.
“I’m speechless,” Louisiana manager Ray Weindel said.
Well, it was a finish that could have sucked the words right out of even the most verbose chatterbox. The teams were tied at 1-1 entering the sixth and final inning, and the way the pitchers were clicking along, it seemed as though extra innings were a strong possibility.
But Louisiana had other ideas.
In the fifth inning, Texas West switched pitchers, bringing in their tall, hard-chucking ace Callie Gardner to replace Tivdi Martinez. Gardner’s high-velocity offerings seemed to be the perfect option for the Texas team, but Weindel said that his batters were actually in need of a different look.
“We were more excited to see (Gardner), because of her pace,” Weindel said. “We were struggling with the offspeed stuff, and we thought we would hit her better than we would their offspeed girl (Martinez). So we were excited to see her.”
Louisiana moved the go-ahead run to third base in the fifth, when Kayla Giardina poked a single, moved to second on a sacrifice bunt and to third on a wild pitch. But Gardner found the escape hatch on the inning, thanks to a foul pop on which Louisiana was called for interference.
In the top of the sixth, Greater Helotes seemed poised to break through, with the top of the batting order coming up. And Carder, who had homered in Saturday’s semifinal win over Texas East, gave the team some hope when she dumped a two-out single into shallow left, thanks to the outfielders playing with their backs a few feet from the fence.
However, Greater Helotes couldn’t bring Carder homeward. Cleanup hitter Callie Gardner tagged a high-arcing fly ball to left, but Eastbank leftfielder Katie Deslette settled under it for the third-out catch.
Like their opponents, Louisiana also had the top of the order coming to bat in the sixth. Carder quickly induced one out before Ianetta produced the biggest hit of the day to that point. She leaned into a fastball and sent it over the head of speedy rightfielder Chenai Chawayipira for a double.
“So that’s a young lady that’s been struggling the last tournament, but she picked it up at the end of the last tournament, her last at-bat, in fact,” Weindel said of Ianetta. “She had two good at-bats here. I was certain she was going to get on, I was happy it was a double. She can run, too. So I knew when she got on with a double that a single would give us a chance to win it.”
All Louisiana needed was that clutch single. And the catcher Manganello decided to play hero and provide it. She whacked a ground ball up the middle, and the ball squirted through the infield. Ianetta never slowed down in making the turn at third before sprinting for home plate just ahead of the Helotes relay throw.
“From the time I saw Olivia standing on second, I knew that any ground ball through she was going,” Weindel said.
After scoring, Ianetta leapt into her jubilant teammates’ arms, and the Louisiana girls raucously celebrated their title.
“It’s crazy. I knew that we could make it, but I didn’t know,” said Manganello, who also got swallowed up in a sea of teammates after her winning base knock.
It was the only loss of the tournament for Greater Helotes. The girls from San Antonio jumped out to a 1-0 lead in the second inning. Gardner stroked a deep double to left, and three batters later Taylor Wilson poked a grounder that found a hole through the right side for an RBI single.
Louisiana rallied an inning later to tie the score. It started innocently enough, when Raegen Porche showed off her wheels by reaching on what amounted to a well-placed swinging bunt. Porche moved to second on a sac bunt and to third on a Martinez wild pitch.
Then Ianetta smoked a line drive that fell into the gap in left-center, and she darted around to third base with a stand-up RBI triple. That hit tied the score at 1, and that’s the way it would remain until Louisiana’s late heroics in the bottom of the sixth.
As usual, it was a hot day at the George W. Bush Center, but the players showed plenty of mettle with errorless play in the field. Giardina was especially gritty for Louisiana in the pitching circle, as the 11-year-old right-hander allowed only two baserunners after the second inning.
“I know that I can do it as long as I try my hardest,” Giardina said.
The Little League Softball World Series will run Aug. 8-15 in Portland, Ore. Louisiana will be looking to become the third straight Southwest representative to win the championship, after Greater Helotes in 2016 and Waco’s Lake Air Little League last year.