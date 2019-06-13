Waco plays host to two outstanding amateur golf showcases over the next two weeks, all dedicated to growing the game of golf at all levels in the Central Texas Region.
The 21st annual Starburst Junior Golf Classic will be held Monday and Tuesday at both Cottonwood Creek Golf Course and Ridgewood Country Club for some of the top junior golfers in the state.
Then on June 22-23, the Central Texas Amputee Championship will be contested at Twin Rivers Golf Course in Waco. It’s first official amputee golf tournament ever played in Waco, dedicated to showcasing the skills of those who have overcome much to play the game they love.
While Starburst is entering its third decade of top level junior play, having produced past junior champions such as Masters Tournament winners Jordan Spieth and Patrick Reed, there is plenty of new about this year’s two-day event.
The Northern Texas PGA section, one of the largest and most successful golf organizations in the country, is assisting the Waco Chamber of Commerce this year in running the event under the All-American tournament series. This year’s tournament also accrues points and exemptions to player and winners under the American Junior Golf Association banner, one of the highest levels of junior golf competition.
“The Northern Texas PGA and the All American Tour is thrilled to team up with the Starburst Junior Golf Classic this year,” said Ryan Kossick, assistant executive director of the Northern Texas PGA. “Our All-American Tour is the highest playing level that the Northern Texas PGA Junior Tour offers, and this event showcases some of the best junior golfers in the state.
“It seemed like the perfect addition to our schedule, since Waco is part of the Northern Texas Section.”
This year’s Starburst Tournament will unfold over two days and two local courses with more than 300 junior players, ages 7-19, from all over the state and beyond.
“We feel like having a condensed schedule and course will really increase the quality of the field,” said Cottonwood head professional Kenny Duron. “This is all about growing the game of golf and having these kids here competing against their peers will certainly help.”
Another fun feature for this year’s Starburst event will be a lavish Sunday night opening ceremony, which will include a dinner, speeches from Baylor and McLennan Community College coaches about how to progress in college golf, a par-3 contest, and a helicopter ball drop for gifts.
“The Starburst Tournament field is always strong as evidenced by the great players who competed in Waco and went on to enjoy success in college golf and on professional tours,” MCC men’s coach Vince Clark said. “This year the competitors are playing two beautiful courses, Cottonwood Creek and Ridgewood Country Club, both in good shape, and challenging tests for competitors.”
Duron said that one of the appeals of Starburst is how it caters to families.
“We want the whole family be involved here in Waco and this is a great way to do it,” he said. “We’ve had a lot of great players come through this tournament and progress on to higher levels in golf, and we want to show them the road map. I expect some pretty low scores from some of the players at our courses.”
Making history at Twin Rivers
At the Central Texas Amputee Championship, low scores are not the focus, but the will to compete and appreciate the game is.
Two of the world’s best amputee golfers have already indicated they will tee it up at Twin Rivers Golf Club.
Josh Tankersley and Steve Gandy have notified the Southwest Amputee Golf Association they will play in the tournament. Tankersley is the current Texas amputee golf champion and Gandy is known as “King of the Long Drive.”
“The trials and tribulations of an amputee can test one’s soul, and trials and tribulations are exactly what these two great athletes have experienced,” said Steven Carter of Innovative Prosthetics.
“Gandy is an amazing athlete. He is a double-arm amputee. With prosthetic arms, Grandy can launch 300-yard drives. He grips a golf club with clamps at the end of each of his prosthetic arms. People who see him swing a golf club watch in awe at the distance he hits his driver,” Carter added. “He lost both arms below his elbows in an industrial accident. However, different from Tankersley, he had played on the high school golf team and he already had a love for the game.”
The two-day tournament is under the direction of the Southwest Amputee Golf Association (SWAGA), according to Roy McCoy, who is serving as tournament director.
For additional information or to ask about competition in the event, contact McCoy at 512-431-2861 or roy.mccoy43@yahoo.com, or Eddie Corcoran at eddiecorcoran8@gmail.com.