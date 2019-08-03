LOWER SUSSEX, Del. – The District 9 All Stars cranked up their offense and cruised past the Asia-Pacific team from The Philippines in the Senior League World Series semifinals.
District 9 scored multiple runs in four of its six at-bats on the way to an 11-7 victory over The Philippines on Saturday night.
In doing so, District 9, made up of players from Robinson, Midway and other Central Texas leagues, earned a spot in the Senior League World Series Championship Game to be played at 1 p.m. Central Time on Sunday. The game is set to be broadcast on ESPN2. District 9 will play host Delaware, an 8-7 winner over the Central team in the other semifinal.
District 9 broke the game open with three run rallies in each of the third, fourth and fifth innings.
Daniella Ramirez doubled to drive in Kennedy Cox for the first run of the third. Hannah Boettcher followed with a two-run home run over the wall in center to cap the Central Texas rally and give them a 5-2 lead.
Ramirez got in on the homer act with a three-run shot to left to score Brighton Bain and Beronica DeLosRios to boost District 9’s edge to 8-2.
The Philippines answered with two runs in the top of the fifth, but District 9 kept producing runs in its next at-bat.
This time Cox blasted a three-run home run to center that brought home Brighton Bain and Hannah Sterriker.
Kennedy Parker held Asia-Pacific to five runs through the first six innings. The Philippines then rallied for two runs off of Parker with no outs in the seventh. Madalyne Martinez entered in relief and got three outs with no more runs to finish the game.
Ramirez went 4-for-4 at the plate in the semifinals, driving in 6 runs. Cox and Boettcher added 3 and 2 RBI respectively.