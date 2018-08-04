Van Davis will hold a Refresher Volleyball Clinic for junior high players on Tuesday and Thursday.
The clinic will give players a chance to review fundamentals of the game, participate in scrimmages, and offer tips for trying out for their school teams. Tuesday’s clinic is scheduled for 6 to 7:30 p.m. at the Waco Montessori School Gym, and it is reserved for seventh graders. Thursday’s clinic is for eighth graders, and will be held from 7:30 to 9 p.m. at St. Paul’s School.
The cost is $25 per clinic or $40 for both. For more information, email Van_Davis@baylor.edu.