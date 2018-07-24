If you thought the recent sweltering run of record-setting heat in Central Texas has been rough, try being a Little League ballplayer or a parent.
The heat is on for the annual Southwest Regional Little League Softball Championships, as those games commence on Wednesday. Of course, it’s hot every year – such is the case for mid-summer, outdoor sporting events – but Southwest director Angela Garcia said that her staff and small army of volunteers are taking every precaution to keep folks safe and cool.
“This year, compared to last year, is already cooler,” Garcia, in her second full year as Southwest director. “That hot spell we had last week was what we experienced last year during tournament. So we’re a little bit ahead of the curve on that.”
Garcia said that staffers from Southwest Sports Medicine will be on hand at the tournament to help care for the ballplayers. Water and Gatorade will be plentiful in the dugouts, she said, and they’re also using iced-down towels and misting fans as preventative measures to avoid overheating.
As for the fields themselves at the George W. Bush Little League Training Center, they’re in pristine shape, Garcia said.
“(They’re coming along) beautifully. They look gorgeous right now,” she said. “There’s been a lot of TLC that has gone into the care of them, but they certainly look beautiful and we’re excited that the girls are going to get out there on them.”
Two teams from Texas will join four from neighboring states to compete for the Southwest title and the right to represent the region at the Little League Softball World Series in Portland, Ore. Unlike last year, when Lake Air Little League dazzled in front of the hometown crowd on its journey to the World Series title, no Waco area team is in the mix.
But the competition promises to be fierce. The remaining teams – who made the traditional stroll across the Waco Suspension Bridge on Tuesday as part of the opening ceremonies – consist of Fruita Little League from Colorado, Eastbank Little League from River Ridge, La., Vicksburg Little League from Mississippi, Copper Little League from Bayard, N.M., Columbus (Texas) Little League, the Texas East champs, and Greater Helotes from the San Antonio area representing Texas West. Helotes won a World Series title in 2016.
Dozens of volunteers will pitch in their services over the next five days for the Southwest Region’s showcase event, and some will stay and help next week as well when the softball tournament gives way to the baseball boys. Garcia said that the event couldn’t happen without their support.
“Our volunteers are amazing,” Garcia said. “They come from states away, as far away as Colorado and Mississippi to support us. They’ve been doing that since before we had the Southwest Region home here. They were here for the state itself.
“So they’ve been just a true, loyal Little Leaguer. They had a great memory for it, wanted to give back to it, so we brought in different states to encompass the Southwest Region, and they came with it. And I’m so thankful for them, because they are the ones who are making it work.”
For the first time this year, ESPN will televise all 10 games of the Southwest Region tournament. The first seven games will be streamed online via ESPN Plus, while the final three games will be televised live on the Longhorn Network. The title game is scheduled for noon Sunday.
That championship game usually ends with a dogpile for one fortunate team – considering that they’ll be World Series-bound.
“We’re so cognizant of the fact that this is that step before the World Series,” Garcia said. “We are your next level. So whatever we do here – it’s simply in preparation for these teams, whoever it may be, going on to the World Series.”