It wasn’t the opening act that Ryan Selvaggi would have come up with if he were writing the script.
But the climax, and the closing scene? He couldn’t have enjoyed that more.
Selvaggi, Houston Post Oak’s starting pitcher, opened the game by walking the first three batters to load the bases. Yet he managed to exhale and strike out the next three, and his team settled its nerves thereafter. Selvaggi tossed four no-hit innings and launched a solo home run at the plate to propel Post Oak, the champions of Texas East, past Tulsa National, 8-0, in the championship game of the Southwest Region Little League Baseball tournament on Wednesday afternoon at Waco’s Marvin Norcross Stadium.
The Houston team advances on to the Little League World Series in Williamsport, Pa., for the first time in program history. Tulsa National was trying to become the third team from Oklahoma to reach the World Series, but came up a win shy.
Post Oak manager David Rook said that he was proud of the way Selvaggi shook off his early nervous energy.
“He was a little nervous, a little off, but he found a groove. It was pretty cool,” Rook said.
Meanwhile, Tulsa’s pitcher Dylan Baldridge did a better job of throwing strikes early on, but Post Oak’s batters were locked in from the get-go.
Kaleb Rook opened the bottom of the first inning with a single to left. Two batters later, Richie Klosek walloped a deep blast over the left-field fence, some 235 feet away, for a two-run home run.
Texas East extended the score to 4-0 in the third. The first three batters of the inning all banged out hits, with pinch-hitter Cade West stroking a two-run double that shot all the way to the base of the left-field fence.
Then Texas East blew it open in the fourth. Selvaggi crushed a leadoff home run for the team’s second longball of the game. They added two more runs in the inning on a West sacrifice fly and a two-run single by Stover.
Selvaggi’s threat as a power hitter prompted Oklahoma to intentionally walk him twice.
“Our 2-3-4 hitters, for sure, can go yard,” Post Oak manager David Rook said. “And a couple of guys, the subs on the bench, plus our catcher has a little power as well.”
The boys from Oklahoma couldn’t keep pace. Despite his 37-pitch first inning, Selvaggi found a rhythm thereafter. After those first three batters, he retired 12 of the next 14 batters, issuing only two more walks.
Oklahoma, which had won a game earlier in the tournament despite not producing a hit, finally broke up Texas East’s no-hit bid in the sixth against reliever Carter Pitts. Second baseman Spence Perry deposited a one-out single into shallow right, and Jett Hope followed with a single of his own.
But Pitts struck out the final two batters of the game to seal the win for Texas East.
“We really started this three or four years ago,” Rook said. “We’ve kind of set goals at each level, and they just continue to execute. Just another goal. This is our fourth goal of the summer, and now it’s to win in Williamsport.”