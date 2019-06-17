Highland Park state champion golfer Austin Morrow and Peyton Jones of Roswell, N.M., both shot 2-over 72 on Monday at Ridgewood Country Club to take the first-round lead in the boys’ championship division of the Starburst Junior Golf Classic.
Jones and Morrow hold a two-stroke lead over three other golfers. Robinson’s Cade Allison and China Spring’s Jacob Suchecki are among five other golfers three strokes off the pace, tied for sixth.
The second and final round of the tournament is slated for Tuesday.
Dallas golfer Avery Owen and Keller’s Ameila Stankiewicz both shot 8-over 78 at Cottonwood to share the girls’ championship lead.
Other first-round leaders on the girls’ side include San Angelo’s Rachel Tiger and Austin’s Olivia Vargas (17-year-olds), Dallas’s Alise Knudson (16s), Ovilla’s Kodi Nolen (15s), Hondo’s Mallory Matthews (14s), Mansfield’s Lauren Madson (13s), Colleyville’s Chloe Sirkin (12s), The Woodlands’ Brynn Bowman (11s), and Flower Mound’s Eden Taylor and Austin’s Kanak Yadvav (10 and under).
Boys’ first-round leaders include North Richland Hills’ Dustin Little and Plano’s LongFei Chen (17s), Fort Worth’s Ethan Dial (16s), Coppell’s Rohan Kommineni and Flower Mound’s Carson Tietjen (15s), Dallas’s Hayes Carter (14s), Flower Mound’s Awesome Burnett (13s), The Woodlands’ Austin Hofferkamp (12s), Cypress’s Blake Brown (11s), and Carrollton’s Andrew Lu (10-and-under).