Stand up for an ovation, Central Texas, for a pair of local Little League all-star squads are headed to the World Series.
The Waco Southern Senior League baseball squad and the District 9 Senior League softball team both put the finishing touches on Southwest Region titles on Wednesday night. Waco Southern picked up a 6-4 title-clinching win over Texas East in Seguin, Texas, while the District 9 girls, made up from a variety of Waco-area leagues, bombarded the host Louisiana club, 14-2, in Vidalia, La.
And, honestly, as well as District 9 has been playing, it could have been worse.
“The humidity was a factor,” District 9 manager Chance Bacon said. “It’s not as hot here as it’s been in Waco, but the humidity kept the ball down, made for some line drives. It was a little frustrating for the girls, but we’ve got a strong lineup that’s able to score in a lot of different ways.”
Neither team scored in the first inning, but District 9 got it going in the second, scoring four runs in that inning before coming back with three more in the third for a 7-0 lead.
They’ve been as overpowering as a tidal wave this all-star season. The two runs they allowed against Louisiana were the first two they’d given up in the Southwest Region tourney. For the summer, they’ve outscored their opponents, 138-5.
“The girls’ defense has been amazing,” Bacon said. “I told them, ‘Hey, I’m glad we’re going to Delaware, but we’ve got to do something about those two runs we gave up.’”
Next stop is indeed Lower Sussex, Delaware, and the Senior League Softball World Series. Bacon said the team will fly out on Saturday, participate in the opening ceremonies on Sunday, and play their first game at 7 p.m. Monday against Puerto Rico.
Team members include Kennedy Cox, Beronica DeLosRios, Alex Earhart, Sabrina Garcia, Shelby Lashombe, Maci Matthews, Haylie Mitchell, Haley Nichols, Kennedy Parker, Emily Rader, Jordyne Reese and Erin Young.
Waco Southern wraps up crown in Seguin, 6-4
SEGUIN, Texas — It’ll be a quick turnaround, but Jason Ramos doesn’t mind.
The Waco Southern manager had already looked at flights, and planned ahead. And on Wednesday night, that advance scouting proved effective.
Ramos’ Waco Southern Senior League baseball team captured the Southwest Region championship, defeating Beaumont West End, 6-4, in the finale.
That means that Waco Southern will pack their bags for Easley, S.C., and the Senior League Baseball World Series. It’s a pretty quick turnaround, as the tournament is scheduled to begin on Saturday.
Ramos’ team had earned its spot in Wednesday’s title game thanks to a commanding 15-0 win over Louisiana in the semifinals on Tuesday. Waco Southern’s squad is comprised of Juandiego Aguilar, Edgar Almanza, Jacob Bryant, Anthony Dela Fuente, Tiger Flores, David Gonzales, John Guerrero, Kevin Ibarra, Elijah Lujan, Jesse Maldonado, Austin Ramos and Cristian Rodriguez.