Signups for youth Summer Basketball League 2 for ages 3-4 and (grades child was in May 2018) pre-k – k, 1-2, 3-4, 5-6 and 7-8 individuals or teams. The cost is member $25 and non-members $45 or team fee of $400 with jerseys included. If the child is on free or reduced School lunch the fee is $31.50 with documentation. The deadline to sign up is Friday July 13.
The 3rd Annual Basketball Shooting and Slam Dunk Contest Thursday July 12 at 6 p.m. for ages 10-13, 14-17, 18-22 and 23 and up. There will be individual and two-player team shooting contest in the 3-point shooting, free throw shooting and half court shooting contest. There will be trophies for all the winners. The main event is the age 23 and up Adult 2 player team 3 point shooting contest and win the Big 4 foot trophies. The Slam Dunk Contest is for ages 18 and up for individuals only. The cost is $5.00 for ages 10-17 for each event and $10 for each event for ages 18 and up. Signup and shoot around is Thursday July 12 from 4:30 pm – 5:45 pm. The contest begin at 6 pm.
There will be a Men Basketball Tournament Saturday July 14 at the Doris Miller Family YMCA. The cost is $150 team fee for the double elimination tournament. There will be local and out of town present and past College Basketball players, Overseas players and other Star athletes competing in this one day Annual Tournament. The deadline to enter is Wednesday, July 11. To enter call 254-752-1605 or Curtis at 254-747-5791.
Annual Youth Basketball Tournament July 21 for youth in (grades completed in May 2018) 3-4, 5-6, 7-8 and 9-10. The cost is $125/per team fee and each team is guaranteed 3 games. The deadline to enter is July 18. For more info call 254-752-1605 or Curtis at 254-747-5791.