LOWER SUSSEX, Del. — The girls from Central Texas’ District 9 will play for a World Series title.
District 9, the Southwest Region champion, defeated Delaware, 2-1, at the Senior League World Series on Saturday to clinch a spot in Sunday’s championship game. District 9 will face Asia-Pacific from the Philippines for the title at 1 p.m. Central time Sunday. The game will be televised on ESPN.
Delaware took a 1-0 lead in the top of the third inning when Ryleigh Elliott worked a two-out walk, and then Jordan DiFava followed with a line-drive RBI double.
But District 9 – which features players from a variety of Central Texas leagues, including Robinson, Midway and West – rallied in the bottom of the inning. Kennedy Cox smacked an RBI single to right to drive home Hayleigh Mitchell. Two batters later, Beronica DeLosRios banged a single to left to push home the go-ahead run, as Cox scored.
DeLosRios topped her team with a 2-for-3 effort.
The pitchers did the job thereafter. Kennedy Parker threw the first three innings for District 9 before handing off to Alex Earhart, who closed the game with four scoreless innings.
District 9 earned some redemption, as it had lost to Delaware, 2-1, earlier in the tournament. Now it will get a second chance at the only other team to beat it at the World Series, as the Philippines won a 3-1 game last Wednesday.