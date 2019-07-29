LOWER SUSSEX, Del. — The stage has changed. The results have not.
The District 9 all-stars continued their recent onslaught of lopsided outcomes as they opened their Senior League World Series run with a 14-3 win over Puerto Rico, the Latin American champions.
The District 9 stars, made up of players from Robinson, Midway and surrounding leagues, led just 5-3 through three innings, but kept increasing their lead as the game progressed. They scored one run in each of the next three innings before blowing things open with a six-run seventh.
Nine different players had hits for District 9. Hannah Sterriker, Hannah Boettcher and Kennedy Cox each rapped two hits apiece to lead the way, and that trio combined for six RBIs and five runs scored as well. Both of Cox’s knocks were doubles. Boettcher led everyone with four RBIs.
Jordyne Reece, Beronica DeLosRios, Brighton Bain, Alex Earhart, Aubrey Garcia and Brienna Happeney all had one hit apiece.
In the circle, Kennedy Parker started the game for District 9 and delivered five solid innings, giving up four hits and three runs while striking out eight batters. Madalyne Martinez entered in the sixth and closed out the game with two scoreless frames.
District 9’s 14 runs were more than any other team scored on the opening day of the World Series. In other first-day action, Delaware defeated Pennsylvania, 4-1; Canada blanked South Carolina, 3-0; and Michigan nipped California, 7-6.
Now 1-0 in its pool, District 9 will next play Delaware at 7 p.m. Central on Tuesday.