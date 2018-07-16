Two Little League squads from Central Texas cashed in to seize state championship banners over the weekend, while three others were still fighting for titles as of Monday.
A team of District 9 all-stars from several leagues won the senior softball title at the Texas West State Tournament in Abilene. The District 9 squad overpowered its foes with the force of a freight train, winning its three games by run-rule scores of 15-0, 17-0 and 13-0.
The District 9 squad advances to play in the Southwest Regional Tournament next weekend in Vidalia, La. The winner of that event will move on to the Senior League World Series in Delaware.
In senior baseball, Waco Southern won all of its state games convincingly, including a 14-2 romp over Falfurrias in the final. Waco Southern moves on to the Southwest Regional tourney in Seguin, beginning Saturday and running through July 25.
Also, the Midway major softball all-stars will play for the Texas West state title on Tuesday against the winner of Monday’s elimination game between Greater Helotes and Alice. That game is set for 11:30 a.m. Tuesday in Abilene. If Midway – which has yet to lose – drops that game, another game would follow.
Midway’s 8-10 softball team was slated to play Alice in an elimination game at 5:30 p.m. Monday, trying to stay alive to advance to Tuesday’s title game against Northside Suburban.