ABILENE – The District 9 senior league softball All Stars rolled through the Texas West State Tournament and claimed their spot in the next round.
District 9 opened with a victory over Windcrest Little League, then defeated Corpus Christi Oil Belt to reach the championship round at state. The District 9 team then took the drama out of the championship round by defeating Oil Belt again in the first game to win the Texas West title.
District 9 advances to the Southwest Region Tournament starting Saturday in Pineville, La.
The Midway 10U baseball All Stars advanced to the Texas West championship round with a 7-0 victory over San Antonio Northside Suburban Little League on Sunday night. Midway will try to claim the state title when it faces the Northside Suburban vs. Lubbock Western winner at 10 a.m. on Tuesday.