The last time the Lake Air All-Stars major softball team traveled to Abilene it was on their way to a Little League World Series championship in 2017.
Two years later, Lake Air is headed about 180 miles west again for the Texas West State Tournament scheduled for Saturday through Tuesday.
Lake Air major softball, which swept Mineral Wells Little League 2-0 in the sectional series last weekend, is one of six District 9 teams going to state.
Also headed to Abilene are the Midway 10U baseball and softball All Stars and the Midway 11U softball All Stars, the Robinson junior softball All Stars and the District 9 senior softball All Stars. All the tournament will be held at Kirby Park in Abilene.
The Lake Air All Stars open the major softball bracket versus Helotes at 5:30 on Saturday at Kirby Park Field 1.
The Midway 10U baseball team dropped a game at the sectional tournament last weekend, but fought its way back for a chance to play in the state tournament. After falling to Abilene Wylie Little League, Midway notched a win over Fort Worth Westside Little League to play Wylie in the championship round.
Midway broke a 3-3 tie with a pair of runs in the fifth inning to win the first game of the championship round over Wylie, 5-3. Then Midway kept the momentum going by scoring seven runs in the first two innings on the way to a 7-2 victory over Wylie and a trip to Abilene.
The Midway 10U baseball All Stars open the state tourney at 5:30 Saturday versus Hebronville at Kirby Park Field 2.
The Robinson junior softball All Stars, like their Lake Air major counterparts, swept Mineral Wells in the sectional series, 2-0. Robinson opens the state tournament versus Mercedes at 9 p.m. Saturday at Kirby Park Field 3.
A pair of teams advanced straight from district championships to the state tournament. The Midway 11U softball All Stars start state versus San Antonio Northside Suburban Little League at 5:30 Saturday at Kirby Park Field 4. The Midway 10U softball All Stars begin the state tournament versus East Brownsville Little League at 8 p.m. Saturday at Kirby Park Field 2.
The District 9 senior softball All Stars made their season debut by defeating Windcrest, 16-5, on Thursday. District 9 advanced to face Corpus Christi Oil Belt at 8 p.m. Friday at Kirby Park Field 3.