LOWER SUSSEX, Del. – The District 9 All Stars jumped in front early and didn’t let up in their first game of bracket play at the Senior League Softball World Series.
District 9 pitcher Madalyne Martinez held back the Canada offense and the Texas team grasped a 6-3 victory on Friday.
Martinez went the distance in the circle, scattering seven Canadian hits, striking out four and walking three, while giving up just one earned run.
District 9, made up of players from Robinson, Midway and other Central Texas leagues, advance to the World Series semifinals at 7 p.m. Central on Saturday to play the winner of the Asia-Pacific vs. West quarterfinal.
The Central Texas All Stars scored a pair of runs in each of its first two at-bats to take a 4-2 lead after two innings.
Kennedy Cox’s sacrifice fly scored Jordyne Reese for the first run of the contest, then Brighton Bain scored on a ground out by Hannah Boettcher to put District 9 ahead 2-0 through the first inning.
Canada answered with two runs in the top of the second, but District 9 came right back with a rally in the bottom of the second. Bain drew a bases-loaded walk to score Daniella Ramirez and Beronica DeLosRios hit a sacrifice fly that brought home Alex Earhart.
The Canadians got within a run in the fifth inning, but the Central Texas All Stars came back with insurance runs in the bottom of the fifth and sixth innings.
Ramirez doubled to score Kennedy Parker in the fifth and Cox singled to drive in Bain in the sixth.
District 9 went 3-1 in pool play, falling to host Delaware by one run in its only loss. However, the Central Texas team got the third seed from its pool after finishing in a three-way tie atop the pool with Delaware and Asia-Pacific.