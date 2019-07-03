The Fourth of July means stars and stripes, hot dogs and creative ways of keeping cool.
But it also means diamonds of the baseball and softball variety.
Last week’s District 9 Little League baseball and softball champions will be celebrating the holiday weekend in style as they try to keep their seasons going in sectional tournaments and series.
Lake Air, Robinson and Midway all had teams hoist district title trophies, earning the right to keep playing.
At the Little League Majors level, Lake Air Little League and Midway Little League split the softball and baseball divisions.
The Lake Air Majors defeated Midway in the annual showdown that has seen both local Little Leagues go on to claim Softball World Series championships.
The Lake Air Major Softball All-Stars advance to host the sectional series versus Mineral Wells. Game 1 of the Mineral Wells versus Lake Air matchup starts at 10 a.m. Thursday at Lake Air Field No. 5. Game 2 is set for 6 p.m. Friday at Lake Air Field No. 5 and Game 3, if necessary will be played at 10 a.m. Saturday at the same location.
The Midway Major Baseball All-Stars won district and open the sectional tournament versus Sabine Jarvis Little League at 8 p.m. Saturday at Westside Little League in Fort Worth.
Midway baseball teams also won the 10U and 11U district titles. The Midway 10U team will open the sectional tournament versus Denison Little League at 1:15 p.m. Thursday at South Garland Little League. The Midway 11U squad also faces Denison Little League at 10 a.m. Thursday at Lake Air Little League Field No. 3.
Robinson won the District 9 junior softball title and advances to face Mineral Wells in a best-of-three sectional series. Robinson versus Mineral Wells Game 1 starts at 12:15 p.m. Thursday at Lake Air Field No. 5. Game 2 is set for 8:15 p.m. on Friday, and Game 3, if necessary, will begin at 12:15 p.m. Saturday.
The Lake Air Juniors claimed the district title and open the sectional tournament versus North Arlington Little League at 12:30 p.m. on Thursday at Northern Little League in Abilene.
A trio of district champions —the Midway 10U, 11U and District 9 Senior All-Stars —advance straight to the state tournament next week in Abilene.