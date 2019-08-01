LOWER SUSSEX, Del. — The District 9 All Stars started fast on their way to another win in pool play at the Senior League World Series.
District 9 scored seven runs in the top of the first inning, powered by Kennedy Cox’s grand slam, and went on to a 20-7 victory over the East team from Pennsylvania.
In doing so, District 9, made up of players from Robinson, Midway and other surrounding leagues, improved to 3-1 in pool play. Bracket play starts on Friday.
Brighton Bain got the Central Texas All Stars going in the first with a one-out single. Hannah Boettcher followed with a single and Beronica DeLosRios reached base on an error to set the stage for Cox’s slam over the center field wall. Following the big shot, Brienna Hapenney doubled to center to score two more runs and Hapenney later scored on a double by Jordyne Reese to cap the scoring in the first with District 9 ahead, 7-0.
District 9 scored at least one run in the first five innings to take a 14-7 lead through five frames.
Kennedy Parker worked the first five innings in the circle for District 9. She gave up five earned runs while striking out four and walking three. That was effective enough to keep the Southwestern representatives comfortably in front. District 9 pitchers Alex Earhart and Madelyne Martinez combined to pitch the final two innings and gave up no more runs.
District 9 piled on six runs in the top of the seventh inning. Aubrey Garcia had the big hit of the inning, a three-run shot over the wall in left that scored Hannah Sterriker and Earhart.
The Central Texas team also took advantage of Pennsylvania mistakes, scoring four unearned runs on the East team’s six errors.