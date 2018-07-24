Diamond Athletics, a local travel baseball squad, will be holding tryouts for the fall season at its new training facility on Monday and Tuesday, July 30-31.
The facility is located at 4400 N. State Highway 6. Tryouts for 8-and-under will be held 6 p.m. on July 30, and the 9U and 10U players will try out at 7 p.m. that day. On July 31, 11U and 12U tryouts are slated for 6 p.m., followed by 13U and 14U at 7.
The high school 15U-18U showcase teams are constructed through private tryouts only.
For more information, call (254) 776-5678 or email info@diamondathletics.net.