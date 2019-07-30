LOWER SUSSEX, Del. — The host Delaware team handed the Texas District 9 All Stars a heartbreaking loss on Tuesday night at the Senior League Softball World Series.
Delaware cleanup hitter Jada Evans smacked a walk-off home run over the center-field wall in the seventh inning to lift the host team to a 6-5 victory over District 9.
The District 9 All Stars, made up of players from Robinson, Midway and surrounding leagues, scored four runs in their final at-bat to tie the game at 5 going to the bottom of the seventh.
District 9’s Hannah Boettcher, Beronica DeLosRios, Kennedy Cox and Brighton Bain each singled to start the seventh inning. Boettcher and DeLosRios scored on Cox’s single, then Cox and Bain came around when Kennedy Parker reached on an error. Bain’s run tied the contest, but the Central Texas team couldn’t push ahead.
The seventh-inning rally was the second time District 9 had pulled even with Delaware in the contest.
After Delaware took a 1-0 lead in the bottom of the fourth, Cox drilled an equalizing home run to center to start the fifth.
Cox was the only District 9 player with multiple hits as she went 2 for 3 with 3 RBI.
Delaware’s Evans was also the winning pitcher as she went the distance in the circle. Evans gave up four earned runs on six hits with two strikeouts and no walks.
District 9, which opened pool play with a 14-3 victory over Puerto Rico on Monday, continues with a game versus Asia-Pacific at 11:30 a.m. Central Time on Wednesday. The Central Texas team will finish pool play versus the East team on Thursday.