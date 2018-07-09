A trio of Central Texas softball teams won sectional titles over the weekend in West, and they left no doubt in doing so.
Midway’s 8-10 softball all-stars cruised to the sectional title, sweeping Mineral Wells in a pair of lopsided games. Midway won the opener, 15-0, and took the second game, 19-3.
Midway also claimed the major (11-12) softball title. It stifled Fort Worth University, 17-1, in its opener and tallied another run-rule win in the second game, 19-0.
In the junior softball division, Robinson punched its ticket to state by blowing past Fort Worth University by scores of 22-0 and 18-2.
All three teams will move on to the Texas West State Tournament in Abilene. Midway’s 8-10 team opens against Alice at 5:30 p.m. Saturday. Midway’s 11-12 team and the Robinson squad will also open up play Saturday against yet-to-be-determined foes.