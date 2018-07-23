Texas District 9 Little League is one of only two undefeated teams in the Senior League Softball Southwest Regional in Vidalia, Louisiana.
La Plaza Little League from New Mexico is the other team currently sitting at 2-0. One of these teams will be undefeated no more as they face off Tuesday evening. The winner moves on to the championship contest to be played Wednesday. The loser would have to turn around and play another game right after to earn the second spot in the coveted final.
So far, Texas District 9 Little League has rolled through the regional with a 10-0 win over Vidalia Girls Softball Little League on Saturday and a 13-0 victory over Evangeline Little League out of Louisiana on Sunday.
Waco Southern Little League
The Waco Southern Little League entered Monday’s contest sitting at 2-0 in the Senior League Baseball Southwest Regional in Seguin, TX. A pair of wins – 2-0 over Seguin and 11-0 over Louisiana – has Waco Southern holding the best, and only undefeated, record in the regional.
Waco Southern was scheduled to face off against Texas East at 10 p.m. Monday. A loss would schedule Waco’s next contest at 9 p.m. Tuesday. A win would move them to the championship game at 9 p.m. Wednesday.
Robinson Little League
Robinson Little League dropped a 13-6 contest to Smithville Little League Monday morning in the Junior League Softball Southwest Regional in Isleta, N.M. The loss moves Robinson to a contest on Tuesday against the winner between Clovis Little League and the winner of Monday’s game between Colorado River Valley Little League and Vidalia Girls Softball Little League.
If Robinson wins on Tuesday, they move to the championship game on Wednesday which would be a rematch against Smithville.